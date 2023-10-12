Redefining payments with collaborative innovation

At Sibos 2023, Ross Mallace, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS & Partner Ecosystem, Temenos, and Prakash Pattni, Managing Director, Digital Transformation, IBM Cloud for Financial Services, explore the Temenos Payments Hub and IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services® collaboration, highlighting client benefits and its transformative potential in payments.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.