Redefining payments with collaborative innovation

At Sibos 2023, Ross Mallace, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS & Partner Ecosystem, Temenos, and Prakash Pattni, Managing Director, Digital Transformation, IBM Cloud for Financial Services, explore the Temenos Payments Hub and IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services® collaboration, highlighting client benefits and its transformative potential in payments.

