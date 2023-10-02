At Sibos 2023, Damien Dugauquier, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, iPiD, and Alain Raes, Founding Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, iPiD, discuss their recent whitepaper 'The Future of Confirmation of Payee in Europe', covering the payments solutions aimed at combating identity fraud, new European regulations, and the global potential of CoP.
