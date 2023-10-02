Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The Future of Confirmation of Payee in Europe

At Sibos 2023, Damien Dugauquier, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, iPiD, and Alain Raes, Founding Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, iPiD, discuss their recent whitepaper 'The Future of Confirmation of Payee in Europe', covering the payments solutions aimed at combating identity fraud, new European regulations, and the global potential of CoP.

Click here to find out more about The Future of Confirmation of Payee in Europe

 

1304
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Related Companies

iPiD

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Payments Wholesale banking

