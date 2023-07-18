Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Why Sustainable Cities are Essential to Addressing Climate Change

Professor David Simon, Professor of Development Geography, Director of External Engagement, Royal Holloway, University of London, speaks to Richard Peers from Responsible Risk in the lead up to Sustainable Finance.Live, about the solutions for tackling cities' overconsumption, which accounts for over two-thirds of the world's energy and is responsible for more than 70% of global energy-related CO2 emissions.

