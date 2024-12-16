ACH and The Importance of Routing Transit Numbers

As the years progress, ACH payments are increasing in popularity and in usage but when using such a payment method, it’s important to have the right data and information available. John Hutton, Global Head of Payments, LexisNexis Risk Solutions joined FinextraTV for this interview, exploring what ACH payments are and what risks can be involved. Hutton goes on to discuss both the simplistic detail of having the right routing transit number and how their organisation works in collaboration with Nacha to bring the right data to clients.