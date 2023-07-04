Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Implementing EBA's Pan-European Fraud Taxonomy: First Findings from Early Movers

Thomas Egner, Secretary General, Euro Banking Association, and Annick Moes, Head of Industry Issues and Cooperation Initiatives, Euro Banking Association, discuss at EBAday 2023 the practical impact of the EBA's pan-European taxonomies addressing KYC and fraud combatting. They share feedback from first movers, which have implemented the EBA Fraud Taxonomy for fraud analytics and customer education, and comment on the taxonomy’s increasing relevance in the context of evolving payments regulation at EU level.

3800
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /regulation

5 h
News
Ant Group fined $985m
Newsdesk
11 h
News
BoE and FCA release data collection transformation update
Newsdesk
14 h
Company
Global Screening Services integrates Appian's AI process automation tools
Global Screening Services
14 h
Company
Acadia responds to EBA's new Regulatory Technical Standards
Acadia
06 Jul
Company
Canadian regulators outline expectations for investment funds holding crypto
Canadian Securities Administrators

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Security Payments

Keywords

EBAday

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)