Implementing EBA's Pan-European Fraud Taxonomy: First Findings from Early Movers

Thomas Egner, Secretary General, Euro Banking Association, and Annick Moes, Head of Industry Issues and Cooperation Initiatives, Euro Banking Association, discuss at EBAday 2023 the practical impact of the EBA's pan-European taxonomies addressing KYC and fraud combatting. They share feedback from first movers, which have implemented the EBA Fraud Taxonomy for fraud analytics and customer education, and comment on the taxonomy’s increasing relevance in the context of evolving payments regulation at EU level.

3800