Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

2028 forecast for Global Trade and B2B Payments

Patrick Gauthier, CEO at Convera, speaks at Money20/20 about their recent 'The Future of Trade and B2B Payments' Report that has a forecast out to 2028. We hear how the low-carbon translation is impacting global good trade patterns, how global commerce has remained resilient and cross-border trade is on the increase, and how businesses should adapt to changing dynamics in the global marketplace to ensure sustainable growth.

1390
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

56 m
Company
Toast picks FreedomPay as preferred payments gateway partner
FreedomPay
2 h
Video
Empowering a connected world
FinextraTV
4 h
Video
2028 forecast for Global Trade and B2B Payments
FinextraTV
5 h
Opinion
How banks can leverage real-time payments to stand out against competitors
Madhvi Mavadiya
7 h
Company
DJUST raises $12 million to simplify B2B commerce
DJUST

Related Companies

Convera

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Sustainable

Keywords

Money20/20

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)