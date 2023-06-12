2028 forecast for Global Trade and B2B Payments

Patrick Gauthier, CEO at Convera, speaks at Money20/20 about their recent 'The Future of Trade and B2B Payments' Report that has a forecast out to 2028. We hear how the low-carbon translation is impacting global good trade patterns, how global commerce has remained resilient and cross-border trade is on the increase, and how businesses should adapt to changing dynamics in the global marketplace to ensure sustainable growth.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.