Exploring the advantages of Interoperability in Financial Services

Shriyanka Hore, Managing Director and Product Tribe Lead, Market Infrastructures, MI Communities and Standards Services, Swift, discusses the rising prominence of interoperability in financial services. Offering insights into central bank and market infrastructure initiatives, the challenges and opportunities posed and the future of payments in the industry.

