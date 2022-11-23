Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Technology's response to weaknesses in financial infrastructure

Anabel Perez, CEO and Co-Founder, NovoPayment joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, to review how weak financial infrastructure causes ramifications across the global economy. Seeing how the transaction landscape and financial infrastructure are situated today, Perez addresses how we can build faster, interlinking banking and finance systems that are future-proof and what technologies currently exist that can help make long-term impacts.

