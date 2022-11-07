A clear path to bill payment solutions

Paul Francis Walvik-Joynt, Senior Vice President of Commercialization, Bill Pay, Mastercard, discusses how innovations in bill payments play a part in easing the pressure on consumers, detailing what availability and transparency will unlock for customers and how Mastercard Bill Pay will bring about a successful collaboration globally for the payment ecosystem.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.