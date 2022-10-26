Leveraging Data and AI to thrive in times of economic volatility

Junta Nakai, Global Head of Financial Services and Sustainability, Databricks joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, speaking on how data platforms have affected the technology in financial services, how there has been a major shift in the importance towards data and people in FSIs, and how collaboration in data and AI is the key to unlocking business value.
