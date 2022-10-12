Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

TAS Group’s roadmap to innovation in global payments

TAS Group’s Mario Mendia, Senior Vice President - International Markets, and Andrew Quartermaine, TAS International Managing Director, join FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss TAS’s recent rebranding, their focus on innovation in their product strategy and their views regarding cooperation and competition in the crowded global payments landscape.

8846
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /Sibos

20 h
Video
The innovative UI design leading payment technology
FinextraTV
20 h
Video
The changing role of KYC analysts and the need for better UBO data
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The evolution of the payment screening process with ISO20022
FinextraTV
21 h
Video
The drive towards Central Bank Digitalized Currency
FinextraTV
24 Oct
Video
Tokenization in financial services
FinextraTV

Related Companies

TAS

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

TAS

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)