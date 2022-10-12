TAS Group’s roadmap to innovation in global payments

TAS Group’s Mario Mendia, Senior Vice President - International Markets, and Andrew Quartermaine, TAS International Managing Director, join FinextraTV at Sibos 2022 to discuss TAS’s recent rebranding, their focus on innovation in their product strategy and their views regarding cooperation and competition in the crowded global payments landscape.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.