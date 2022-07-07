EBAday 2022: Europe Payment Trends & The Future Of Real Time Treasury

Richard Stansbury, Director, Payments Product Management, Commercialisations Propositions Europe, HSBC & Michele Zaquine, Propositions & Commercialisation Continental Europe, HSBC, speak at EBAday 2022 about how regulation is providing opportunities to innovate and develop new customer propositions, how real-time treasury is evolving and what's next for banking services as these ecosystems develop.
