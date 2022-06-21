Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Money 20/20: ESG Standardization bringing ethics & accountability into finance

Anna Krotova, Sustainability Director, Mambu, speaks at Money 20/20 about the climb of ESG and sustainability up banks' agendas, how financial service providers can best reach their ESG goals, and how do you go about measuring ESG consistently and effectively. We discuss the role of marketplaces, what responsibilities are there to consider, and the importance of standardisation and regulation.

