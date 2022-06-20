Money 20/20: Meeting the demands presented by Big Data & Crypto

Andreas Burner, Chief Innovations Officer, SmartStream & Jethro MacDonald, Product Manager, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, SmartStream, speak together at Money 20/20 about how financial institutions are now having to process and reconcile high volumes of digital transactions, how innovative technologies are helping to ease the burden, how the adoption of low-code/no code technologies are replacing traditional application development, and the advantage fintechs' are gaining from new technologies such as AI and machine learning, and cloud-native applications.

