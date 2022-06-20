Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Money 20/20: Meeting the demands presented by Big Data & Crypto

Andreas Burner, Chief Innovations Officer, SmartStream & Jethro MacDonald, Product Manager, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, SmartStream, speak together at Money 20/20 about how financial institutions are now having to process and reconcile high volumes of digital transactions, how innovative technologies are helping to ease the burden, how the adoption of low-code/no code technologies are replacing traditional application development, and the advantage fintechs' are gaining from new technologies such as AI and machine learning, and cloud-native applications.

2582
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /crypto

15 h
Video
Money 20/20: Meeting the demands presented by Big Data & Crypto
FinextraTV
18 h
Video
EBAday 2022: Challenge speaker on metaverses, digital currencies & payments
FinextraTV
17 Jun
News
FTX to buy Canadian crypto player Bitvo
Newsdesk
17 Jun
News
Visa launches ‘Bitcoin Cashback’ cards in Brazil and Argentina
Newsdesk
17 Jun
News
Circle to launch euro-pegged stablecoin
Newsdesk

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)