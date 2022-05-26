Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Tink's insights for open finance & the key to unlocking open data economies

In the lead-up to EBAday 2022, Jan van Vonno, Director of Research, Tink, highlights what has driven the shift from open banking to open finance and what has this meant for Tink, the impact and future of open finance across the globe, and what's required to unlock open data economies.

 You can still register to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

734
