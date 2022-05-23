Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Helping firms manoeuvre & navigate new regulatory requirements

Mitch Trehan, UK Head of Compliance and MLRO at Banking Circle, speaks on FinextraTV about collaboration between organisations and regulators, the evolution of technology, markets, and customer needs, and whether regulators are doing enough to keep ahead of new requirements. We hear about areas where regulation has had a negative impact on customers as well as positive, and ways in which regulators can help to avoid wholesale de-risking and lessen any unintended detrimental impact on customers.

452
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /regulation

17 May
Blog post
Fairness and freedom: The value of machine unlearning in financial services
Adam Lieberman
17 May
Blog post
Women in Compliance: How to maintain adequate supervision in a remote world, with Stephanie Feldt
Carol Lemos
17 May
News
Irish central bank lays down new rules for BNPL providers
Newsdesk
17 May
Blog post
Shifting Goalposts: The Many Challenges of a Chief Compliance Officer
Harriet Christie
17 May
Company
BaaS startup Griffin adopts ClauseMatch to review submission for bank authorisation
Griffin

Related Companies

Banking Circle

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Financial Crime Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)