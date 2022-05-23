Helping firms manoeuvre & navigate new regulatory requirements

Mitch Trehan, UK Head of Compliance and MLRO at Banking Circle, speaks on FinextraTV about collaboration between organisations and regulators, the evolution of technology, markets, and customer needs, and whether regulators are doing enough to keep ahead of new requirements. We hear about areas where regulation has had a negative impact on customers as well as positive, and ways in which regulators can help to avoid wholesale de-risking and lessen any unintended detrimental impact on customers.

452