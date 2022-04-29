LIVE @ NextGen Nordics: The road to achieving ESG goals with meaningful action

LIVE @ NextGen Nordics, Angela Hultberg, Global Director of Sustainability, Kearney, speaks just off her panel about the road to achieving ESG goals with meaningful action. We hear how organisations are now responsible for driving positive change, the challenges Nordic players need to overcome when considering climate-related losses and whether enough progress is being made.
