Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

LIVE @ UK Fintech Week: Empowering the UK through Embedded Finance

LIVE @ UK Fintech Week FinextraTV spoke with Lord Christopher Holmes of Richmond MBE during IFGS about the future of Embedded Finance within the UK and globally. We hear how infrastructure is powering embedded finance, some of the challenges involved, and what the government is doing to secure the UK a competitive position within the market.

1001
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /payments

1 h
Video
LIVE @ UK Fintech Week: Empowering the UK through Embedded Finance
FinextraTV
1 h
Video
LIVE @ UK Fintech Week: Empowering the UK through Embedded Finance
FinextraTV
1 h
Company
Air Canada to offer buy now, pay later bookings with Visa Installments
Visa
1 h
Company
Papaya Global and Mesh Payments team on expense management for remote workforces
Papaya Global
11 h
News
TCS named integration lead for new Canadian real-time payments system
Newsdesk

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Markets Start ups Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

UK Fintech Week

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)