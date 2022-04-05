LIVE @ UK Fintech Week: Empowering the UK through Embedded Finance

LIVE @ UK Fintech Week FinextraTV spoke with Lord Christopher Holmes of Richmond MBE during IFGS about the future of Embedded Finance within the UK and globally. We hear how infrastructure is powering embedded finance, some of the challenges involved, and what the government is doing to secure the UK a competitive position within the market.
