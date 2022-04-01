Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Hack To The Future with Finastra

Christophe Langlois, Fintech Ecosystem Lead at Finastra speaks about Hack to the Future, a fintech movement igniting a world of financial sustainability, inclusion, and empowerment, and explains why hacking is so essential to transforming financial services.

Finextra thanks its brilliant and committed hackathon partners. They've been investing a lot of time, resources, and budget to sponsor some of the categories.

Everybody can make a difference! REGISTER TODAY: it takes as little as a couple of hours for an individual, or a fintech to submit a description and a video articulating an idea or showcasing an existing solution.

142
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /startups

19 h
Company
Fintech for freelancers Archie launches with $4.5 million in funding
Archie
19 h
Company
Jia Finance raises $5m to help Asian investors get US residential mortgages
Jia Finance
31 Mar
News
Credit card for expats Yonder secures £20 million startup capital
Newsdesk
30 Mar
Company
Mosaic closes $25 million Series B
Mosaic
30 Mar
News
Oxbury closes Series C, acquires software provider Naqoda
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Cloud DevOps Sustainable Payments

Keywords

UK Fintech Week

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)