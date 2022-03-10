Liquidity Is Your Financial Institution’s Most Valued Asset

David Chance, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Fiserv, and Mario Mendia, Senior Vice President, International Markets, from the TAS Group speak to Finextra TV about the need for accurate, timely, and proactive liquidity management and payments solutions. As financial institutions move away from the reporting elements of the regulations, they need to adopt a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that supports more effective real-time liquidity management. A solution to enable decision-making and actions that not only mitigate and manage risk but also optimize positions.

