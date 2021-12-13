Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How the pandemic encouraged new banking 'tribes' to emerge & put sustainability top of agendas

Laurel Wolfe, VP Marketing at Mambu, speaks on FinextraTV about their recent online survey of 4,517 global consumers over 18 with a bank account, which asked respondents to identify with categories of banking or financial services referred to as ‘Consumer Tribes’. We learn how the pandemic encouraged new 'tribes' to emerge, how technology intersects with consumer needs to make improve their lives, and how customers are placing greater importance on sustainability.

