Extending Bank’s reach with new relationships

Nik Stankau, Director, Business Development, EMEA Financial Services & Global Accounts, RedHat, speaks on FinextraTV about how the banks' move to digital has impacted their ability to develop new relationships, the opportunities they are faced with across the potential ecosystem of vendors, partners, and peer to peer customer relationships, and how the market is changing with regards to growth and new relationships.
