SEB prove bullish in Green Supply Chain Finance

Paula da Silva, Head of Transaction Services, at SEB speaks during Sibos 2021 about ESG and green supply chain finance. We hear about the exponential growth of green supply chain finance in the next five years, how SEB are preparing to transition to a working green supply chain finance model and the role of Green Guarantees and Green Accounts play in creating a compulsion to participate and further grow green financing.

1689
