World Bank's Call To Action: Fintech Firm Voices Heard Through COVID-19 FinTech Market Impact Study

In an exclusive with FinextraTV, Ana Fiorella Carvajal, Lead Financial Sector Expert, World Bank, speaks about their partnership and involvement with CCAF and World Economic Forum in 'The Global COVID-19 Fintech Market Impact & Industry Resilience Study'. We hear why insight from the research is so important to World Bank, how partnerships between academic institutions and development organisations make a tangible impact and the development of the FinTech industry relates to the World Bank’s goals.

