Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

World Bank's Call To Action: Fintech Firm Voices Heard Through COVID-19 FinTech Market Impact Study

In an exclusive with FinextraTV, Ana Fiorella Carvajal, Lead Financial Sector Expert, World Bank, speaks about their partnership and involvement with CCAF and World Economic Forum in 'The Global COVID-19 Fintech Market Impact & Industry Resilience Study'. We hear why insight from the research is so important to World Bank, how partnerships between academic institutions and development organisations make a tangible impact and the development of the FinTech industry relates to the World Bank’s goals.

To learn more and complete the survey, CLICK HERE. 

701
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /startups

1 h
News
BaaS platform Swan to expand internationally on $16 million funding round
Newsdesk
10 h
News
Barclays and Anthemis bring female-focused fintech innolab to UK and Europe
Newsdesk
19 h
Company
ING invests in proptech platform Proda
ING
20 h
Company
Ziglu hits £1 million crowdfund target in 81 minutes
Ziglu
23 Sep
Blog post
There’s another funding route in town - and it could fill a vital gap in the UK’s financing ecosyste
Henrik Grim

Related Companies

World Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Markets Payments Security Covid-19 Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)