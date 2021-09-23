Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mastercard On Being The Fintech Partner Of Choice

Amy Neale, Senior Vice President, Fintech & Enablers, Mastercard, speaks off the back of Money 20/20 about the value of partnerships. We learn how Mastercard approach fintech partnerships, choose the right way of working with new types of partners and how they keep up with the pace of change in the industry by addressing both the changing players and the new trends.

