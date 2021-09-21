The Changing Face of Treasury with Saxo Bank

Thomas Otendal, Group Treasurer, Saxo Bank, speaks off the back of Money 20/20 about the future of treasury and how financial services are moving to near-real-time in all aspects. We hear about the primary drivers for this change, the role technology, and cloud-based solutions have played, and what bank treasuries need to consider moving forward.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.