The Changing Face of Treasury with Saxo Bank

Thomas Otendal, Group Treasurer, Saxo Bank, speaks off the back of Money 20/20 about the future of treasury and how financial services are moving to near-real-time in all aspects. We hear about the primary drivers for this change, the role technology, and cloud-based solutions have played, and what bank treasuries need to consider moving forward.

