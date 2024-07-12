Core Banking Transformation: Enabling Future Growth at a Systemic Bank

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Mick Fennell, Business Line Director - Payments, Temenos and Serge Munten, Head of Transformation, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg discuss their digital transformation project and the obstacles the bank faced when modernising core banking and payments capabilities. Scoping out the project, it is explored how BIL decided to completely revisit their IT landscape to enable the bank to manage higher transaction volumes, keep up with changing regulations and drive future growth.

