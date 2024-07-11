Considering Cloud? Here are the options for banks

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Tony Coleman, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Temenos and Keith Lynch, Head of Enterprise Business, EMEA, Red Hat dive deep into why choice remains a fundamental tenet for the banking industry and how cloud migration is no exception. A bank in 2024 has many options, whether it is moving to public cloud, where technology stacks are supported by hefty players such as AWS or Azure, for example, or working with SaaS providers. The conversation also shifts to expanding on the benefits of private cloud where cloud-like deployments are established. The advantages of hybrid cloud are also prevalent, where one technology stack can run across multiple footprints, allowing organisations to build an app once, but deploy it everywhere with open source technology.

