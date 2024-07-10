Fintech in Asia: How are Digital Experiences Evolving?

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, APAC, Temenos and Trinh Vinh Hien, CTO & CDO, PVcomBank provide an overview of how the APAC region is leading when it comes to efficient digital experiences and the innovations that have come to the fore since 2022. As more and more customers expect digital access to all services, scalable solutions are imperative for financial players in Asia, the Pacific and further afield. While the likes of Alipay and WeChat attempt to bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked, innovation must ensure it is fit for purpose for all.

652