The Future of BaaS with Temenos

Martin Häring, Chief Marketing Officer, Temenos, speaks to FinextraTV about the speed of change taking place across the banking landscape and the core technologies banks need to adapt to in this new world. We hear more about the megatrend, Banking as a Service, and what it means for banks and their customers, how BaaS will play out for traditional banking software vendors and how Temenos has adapted to this new trend.
