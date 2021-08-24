Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Tim Dalgleish, Global Advisory Leader at BioCatch, speaks to FinextraTV about their new research paper together that explores the recent uptick in social engineering attacks globally, and how banks can respond using the latest technology and security measures. We hear how social engineering scams are evading the latest security conventions and morphing into a different approach, how have social engineering scams evolved, and how banks and financial organisations can respond and adapt to social engineering.
