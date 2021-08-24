Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Tim Dalgleish, Global Advisory Leader at BioCatch, speaks to FinextraTV about their new research paper together that explores the recent uptick in social engineering attacks globally, and how banks can respond using the latest technology and security measures. We hear how social engineering scams are evading the latest security conventions and morphing into a different approach, how have social engineering scams evolved, and how banks and financial organisations can respond and adapt to social engineering.

 CLICK HERE for the full report. 

