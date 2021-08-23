Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

World Economic Forum on why the COVID-19 FinTech Market Impact Study is so important

In an exclusive with FinextraTV, Ben Weisman, Financial Innovation Lead at the World Economic Forum speaks about their partnership and involvement with CCAF and World Bank in 'The Global COVID-19 Fintech Market Impact & Industry Resilience Study'. We learn more about how the pandemic has helped launch regulatory innovation and how this is improving financial inclusion for the underbanked, how FinTech's increasing prevalence of digital payments is empowering emerging markets and developing economies, and the ways in which the report will work to shape other agendas and initiatives underway at the World Economic Forum.

To learn more and complete the survey, CLICK HERE.

1070
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /startups

19 Aug
Company
Molo Finance joins In Partnership Group
Molo Finance
19 Aug
Company
British Business Bank announces £99.8m commitment to Shire Leasing
British Business Bank
19 Aug
Company
Arie Finance appoints Grunwald as group director of strategy
Arie Finance
19 Aug
News
One snags $40m for middle-class digital banking service
Newsdesk
18 Aug
Company
Sokin launches subscription-based global currency account
Sokin

Related Companies

World Economic Forum

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19 Markets Regulation & Compliance Security

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)