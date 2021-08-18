The launch of CCAF, World Bank, World Economic Forum's second Covid-19 fintech impact study

Building on the findings from its landmark COVID-19 Rapid Assessment Study back in 2020, Tania Ziegler, Head of Global Benchmarking & Senior Research Associate at the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, introduces ‘The Global COVID-19 Fintech Market Impact & Industry Resilience Study’, which is setting out to collect information and data from firms across the globe to gain insights into fintech performance in the face of the pandemic, the steps they have taken to respond to customer requirements, and how regulatory factors have influenced their development throughout the pandemic.

