Expectation versus reality for payments data monetisation

Thomas Halpin, Managing Director, Global Head of Payments Product Management, Global Liquidity and Cash Management, HSBC & Michel Vaja, Head of Payments Consulting, Icon Solutions, speak to FinextraTV about the recent report ‘Expectation versus reality for payments data monetisation: Identifying the data-led services corporates want’, published by Celent, commissioned by Icon and Mongo, which delves into insights from 168 senior bank executives and 217 corporate treasurers and CFOs. We grasp what payments data monetisation is and why investment is growing to support services for corporate clients, how this translates into revenue opportunities for banks, whether the expectation that corporates will pay for these services match with the reality and how banks can develop a strategy around payments data monetisation to overcome the challenges ahead.

