The ultimate end game for cross border payments

Marc Recker, Managing Director, Global Head of Product, Institutional Cash Management at Deutsche Bank catches up with FinextraTV in the lead-up to EBAday to talk trends in cross-border payments. We learn how things have moved on in the last year, new forces coming into play, the importance of harmonization across the industry, and what the ultimate end game is for cross-border payments.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.