Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The ultimate end game for cross border payments

Marc Recker, Managing Director, Global Head of Product, Institutional Cash Management at Deutsche Bank catches up with FinextraTV in the lead-up to EBAday to talk trends in cross-border payments. We learn how things have moved on in the last year, new forces coming into play, the importance of harmonization across the industry, and what the ultimate end game is for cross-border payments.

506
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

8 m
Company
NSure.ai raises $6.8 million
nSure.ai
4 h
Company
Italy's Ultroneo to target foreign markets with electronic invoicing kit
Ultroneo
4 h
Blog post
Confirmation of Payee (CoP) To be or not to be
John Bertrand
4 h
Blog post
Cross Border Payments in Europe – Strategic Innovation Through Co-Existence
Zhenya Winter
4 h
Company
B4B Payments selects Banking Circle for corporate accounts and clients’ funds safeguarding services
Banking Circle

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)