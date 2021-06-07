Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Better Business Banking: Collaborating for Success

In the lead up to EBAday2021, Jon Levine, Co-Head of Institutional Banking, Banking Circle speaks about their recent research 'Better Business Banking: Collaborating for success' and its key findings. We learn about the challenge that remains is to ensure the innovation and collaboration that became necessities in 2020, become the norm moving forward, what banks need to prioritise in 2021 with regards to their core offering and attitude towards FinTechs.

