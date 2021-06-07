Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Leaders and Laggards – Real-time payments growth across regions

In the lead up to EBAday, Silvia Mensdorff, Senior Vice President, Banking & Payments – Europe, FIS, speaks to FinextraTV about the accelerated growth of real-time payments across the European Union and the variation in approaches, across the European Union, the key initiatives influencing this and what impact Request to Pay will have on Instant Payment adoption.

