Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How banks can remain relevant in the new world of payments

In the lead up to EBAday 2021, Jens Audenaert, SVP, and GM of Payments for Diebold Nixdorf speaks to Finextra TV on the current state of the payments industry, and how the acceleration of alternative payment methods is changing the payments landscape. Audenaert provides insight into some of the challenges banks are facing and how modern technology can help banks adapt and stay relevant.

2028
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

10 h
Company
Goldman Sachs taps Visa for cross-border payments
Visa
14 h
News
Nium to buy UK travel payments firm Ixaris
Newsdesk
17 h
Video
Leaders and Laggards – Real-time payments growth across regions
FinextraTV
17 h
Video
How banks can remain relevant in the new world of payments
FinextraTV
18 h
Video
Succeeding Digitally in the World of Open Banking
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Diebold Nixdorf

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Security Regulation & Compliance Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)