How banks can remain relevant in the new world of payments

In the lead up to EBAday 2021, Jens Audenaert, SVP, and GM of Payments for Diebold Nixdorf speaks to Finextra TV on the current state of the payments industry, and how the acceleration of alternative payment methods is changing the payments landscape. Audenaert provides insight into some of the challenges banks are facing and how modern technology can help banks adapt and stay relevant.
