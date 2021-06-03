Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Gearing up for EBAday 2021: What to expect!

In the lead-up to EBAday 2021, Daniel Szmukler, Director, Euro Banking Association, unveils the curtain and goes behind the scene of the event. We hear about the thinking behind the theme 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation', what can we expect from this year‘s diverse agenda, and the range of new topics the European payments industry can sink its teeth into.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

