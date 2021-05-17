Why a decision on UK CBDC comes down to robust use-cases

Andrew Smith, chief technology officer, and co-founder at RTGS.global speaks to FinextraTV on the current surge in interest around central bank digital currency (CBDC) across the globe. Smith questions the necessity of many popular CBDC use-cases, explores the technical challenges and opportunities that could arise in the delivery of a digital pound, and canvasses the role that digital identity would play in such a project.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.