Driving sustainability through cryptocurrency with RippleX

In FinextraTV’s latest UnPlugged episode, Monica Long, General Manager of RippleX believes the fintech industry and crypto has a key role to play in making a carbon-neutral future for global finance a reality. Addressing concerns around Bitcoin’s energy consumption, Long clarifies the different approaches taken across the industry and how digital-first companies have the unique opportunity to be ‘green by design.’

493
