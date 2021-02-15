Beyond the transaction: how payments service providers can innovate for their customers

Anant Gupta, APAC Innovation Lead, Financial Services, at Amazon Web Services (AWS), speaks to Finextra TV about how cloud services and a customer-centric mindset can help payments service providers use data to innovate and grow. By helping their merchant customers take action—informed by data and insight—to manage and grow their businesses, payments companies have an opportunity to deepen their customer relationships while building new revenue streams.
