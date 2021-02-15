Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Beyond the transaction: how payments service providers can innovate for their customers

Anant Gupta, APAC Innovation Lead, Financial Services, at Amazon Web Services (AWS), speaks to Finextra TV about how cloud services and a customer-centric mindset can help payments service providers use data to innovate and grow. By helping their merchant customers take action—informed by data and insight—to manage and grow their businesses, payments companies have an opportunity to deepen their customer relationships while building new revenue streams.

744
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

5 h
Blog post
Harnessing Technology to Ensure the Future of Cash
Guillaume Lepecq
12 h
Video
Beyond the transaction: how payments service providers can innovate for their customers
FinextraTV
13 Feb
Blog post
THE FUTURE OF PAYMENTS
Tony Thompson
12 Feb
Company
UniCredit and SIA ink revised card processing agreement
UniCredit
12 Feb
Company
BNP Paribas rolls out payment tracking to corporate clients
BNP Paribas

Related Companies

Amazon

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Regulation & Compliance Markets Retail banking Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)