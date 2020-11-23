P27 - Overcoming the setbacks of 2020

Lars Sjögrens, CEO, P27 Nordic Payments speaks during EBADay 2020 about P27's progress in building the world’s first real-time, cross-border payment system in multiple currencies. He tells us how P27 has handled the disruption caused by Covid-19, what their plans are for implementation moving into 2021 and why P27 is still essential for trade across the Nordic countries.
