Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Reacting decisively to the disruptive forces at work in Payments

Sulabh Agarwal, Managing Director, Global Payments Lead, Accenture, speaks during EBAday 2020 about Payments Disruption & Modernization. We hear about the disruptive forces at work across the payments landscape, how they are transforming the industry, what is at stake for payments providers that don’t react decisively, and Accenture's new research that shows how banks are not getting optimal returns from their investment in payments modernization and why.

389
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

50 m
Company
Payoneer introduces payment orchestration platform for North American e-commerce merchants
Payoneer
1 h
Video
The Big Regulatory Push on Payments
FinextraTV
1 h
Video
Mapping the Future of Payments in Europe
FinextraTV
1 h
News
Visa bids to digitise B2B payments with virtual card
Newsdesk
2 h
Video
EBAday 2020 & Payment Priorities for 2021
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Accenture

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)