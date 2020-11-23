Reacting decisively to the disruptive forces at work in Payments

Sulabh Agarwal, Managing Director, Global Payments Lead, Accenture, speaks during EBAday 2020 about Payments Disruption & Modernization. We hear about the disruptive forces at work across the payments landscape, how they are transforming the industry, what is at stake for payments providers that don’t react decisively, and Accenture's new research that shows how banks are not getting optimal returns from their investment in payments modernization and why.

