Varengold Bank shares status of Institutional Investment & Fintech Funding

Alison Harwood, Head of London Branch, Varengold Bank, speaks to FinextraTV about the type of companies institutional investors are looking for and what makes a great relationship, the immediate impact of Covid-19 on institutional investment, the status of funding the fintech community, and whether institutional investors are more cautious and considered in who they lend to and invest in as a result of the recent pandemic.
