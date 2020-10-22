Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Varengold Bank shares status of Institutional Investment & Fintech Funding

Alison Harwood, Head of London Branch, Varengold Bank, speaks to FinextraTV about the type of companies institutional investors are looking for and what makes a great relationship, the immediate impact of Covid-19 on institutional investment, the status of funding the fintech community, and whether institutional investors are more cautious and considered in who they lend to and invest in as a result of the recent pandemic.

14800
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /startups

28 Oct
News
Green Dot invests in Gig Wage
Newsdesk
27 Oct
Company
India's Nuclei selected for Qatar FinTech Accelerator
Nuclei
27 Oct
News
UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups
Newsdesk
26 Oct
News
Augmentum Fintech bids to raise £28 million
Newsdesk
26 Oct
News
LSE, ABN Amro and Fidelity join $50m round in PrimaryBid
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Varengold Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Markets Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)