How Covid-19 has shaped fintech trends

Andrea Melville, Managing Director, Commercialisation & Propositions, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, gives her View From Sibos on the challenges businesses have faced in recent months, how we have quickly adapted to using more digital and contactless services and how this behavior is likely to accelerate. We learn about the increased demand for new matching services and products, how banks should take this time as an opportunity to change and how collaboration with fintechs is more important than ever.

