Responsible Innovation & Banking for Humanity

Paul Francis Walvik-Joynt, SVP Payments International, Nets, gives his View From Sibos on the industry's responsibility to meet the needs of those unbanked in society and the importance of education and developing future products in a world aiming for total digitalisation. We question the result of increasing digitisation on society, how we can utilise data ethically to avoid a Social Dilemma, and what payment providers should be striving towards for their customers.

