Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

'Redefining finance for good' to build a better tomorrow

Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra talks about deepening the role of financial services and how bringing more people into the banking system by accelerating technology will change and connect global communities. We hear about how we should navigate through the coming months post-Covid, how business strategies have changed, and what we can expect from this space further down the line.

457
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

2 h
Company
Worldline and Unwire partner for transport payments project
Worldline
3 h
News
ClearBank dances on the cloud’s silver lining thanks to Covid-19
Newsdesk
3 h
Video
'Redefining finance for good' to build a better tomorrow
FinextraTV
15 h
Company
Ebanx teams up with PayPal
Ebanx
19 h
Company
Paya to buy The Payment Group
Paya

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

People Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Developer Markets Covid-19

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)