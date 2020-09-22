'Redefining finance for good' to build a better tomorrow

Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra talks about deepening the role of financial services and how bringing more people into the banking system by accelerating technology will change and connect global communities. We hear about how we should navigate through the coming months post-Covid, how business strategies have changed, and what we can expect from this space further down the line.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.