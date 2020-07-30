Banks look to Explainable AI to address urgent governance demands

Prema Varadhan, Chief Product Architect and Head of AI at Temenos, tells FinextraTV about the recently launched Economist Unit report on AI and the thinking behind the research. We hear how AI Innovation is a differentiator in banking and how this has been impacted during Covid-19, how can it help banks support their customers and what we can expect to see from Temenos in the Explainable AI space.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.