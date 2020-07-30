Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Banks look to Explainable AI to address urgent governance demands

Prema Varadhan, Chief Product Architect and Head of AI at Temenos, tells FinextraTV about the recently launched Economist Unit report on AI and the thinking behind the research. We hear how AI Innovation is a differentiator in banking and how this has been impacted during Covid-19, how can it help banks support their customers and what we can expect to see from Temenos in the Explainable AI space.

293
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /retail

14 h
News
Citing Covid-19, Westpac brings 1000 call centre jobs back to Australia
Newsdesk
17 h
News
Enova to buy OnDeck for $90m
Newsdesk
19 h
Company
Fiserv boosts financial planning and forecasting capabilities
Fiserv
20 h
Company
Bank of America brings mobile wallet to EMEA and APAC
Bank of America
23 h
Company
Curve recruits Onfido for customer onboarding
Curve

Related Companies

Temenos

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Payments Covid-19

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)