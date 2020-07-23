Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Market Missions: Scaling in the UK post Covid-19

Peter Gillingwater, CEO of Newfound speaks off the back of their Market Missions opening event that looked at the opportunities for fintechs scaling to the UK in the Covid era. We learn more about the Market Missions intensive program, giving the industry better insight into the fintech ecosystem today and Peter talks about international markets, which he thinks show the most interest in establishing and expanding operations across the UK.

